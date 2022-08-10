POSTPONED – Secondary Characters Present Mamma Mia at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – August 15 to 21 (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Secondary Characters Musical Theatre Society (secondarycharacters.org) presents Mamma Mia, at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Ticket info at this link.

Secondary Characters has postponed the show opening which was to start August 11.

Due to positive Covid tests within the team, Secondary Characters have decided to postpone the opening of Mamma Mia!

The August 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th performances of Mamma Mia have been postponed. Secondary Characters will be adding performances on August 15th, 16th, and 17th with a tentative matinee performance added on August 20th.

Patrons are being contacted by the box office team to re-book tickets to an alternate day. If you do not receive a call from Secondary Characters, you can call the Box Office at 604.391.7469 for assistance.

—-

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!