Update: Human Remains in Burned Car Connected to Stolen Car Involved in Abbotsford Fatal Crash -Summerland Connection

Abblotsford/Summerland – Update: The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) is continuing their investigation into the discovery of two bodies inside a burned vehicle on Garnet Valley Road, outside of Summerland on the morning of August 6, 2022.

Investigators now believe the two individuals in the vehicle died as a result of foul play, and a stolen vehicle was determined to be associated to this homicide.

On August 7, 2022, officers from the Abbotsford Police Department located a stolen vehicle, which had been flagged as having connection to the human remains found in a burned vehicle in Summerland. As such, Abbotsford PD made attempts to stop the vehicle. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed on Maclure Road, fatally injuring the male driver and female passenger. The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) has asserted jurisdiction and is now investigating.

You can read the full media briefing by the Abbotsford Police Department by clicking here.

The RCMP’s homicide investigation is ongoing, including identifying the victims and determining the extent of the stolen vehicle’s involvement. No further details will be released at this time.