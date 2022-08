Fraser Valley – LIFE Recovery Fundraiser presents Gather and Graze fundraiser, September 22 at Bakerview Farm in Abbotsford.

Tickets are available now at www.liferecovery.ca/gather.

For more information email info@liferecovery.ca

LIFE provides abstinence-based, residential recovery programs for women with drug and or alcohol addiction.

