Agassiz RCMP Search for Missing Fisherman in Fraser River – Dustin Williams – Boat Capsized

Kent/Agassiz/Kilby – Early Sunday morning ( 1:45 AM on Sunday, August 7), Agassiz RCMP received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

Agassiz RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue (SAR) immediately mobilized search efforts. They were quickly joined by Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Mission Search and Rescue as well as aerial support. Extensive air, water and land search efforts continued for the next two days.

40 year old, Dustin Williams of Chehalis has not been located. The capsized boat has been located and recovered by Mission SAR.

Dustin Williams is described as:• Indigenous male

• 5 ft 8 in tall (172 cm)

• 180 pounds (81 kgs)

• Brown hair

• Brown eyes

Dustin was wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.