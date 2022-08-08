Once Again, Fantasy Farms Garlic Festival is Cancelled – ALR Rules – Halloween and Christmas Still A Go (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – A terse Facebook statement said it all: Unfortunately the garlic festival will not be happening in 2022 due to changes in the ALR regulations we aren’t allowed to have vendors or entertainment.

The last time Fantasy Farms held the Garlic Festival was 2019.

Covid shut down 2020.

2021 was cancelled as restrictions were lifting, yet ALR (Agricultural Land Reserve, under the ALC Agriculture Land Commission), impeded that festival.

Gary Moran with Fantasy Farms told FVN that the festival cold go ahead with in house garlic displays but no outside vendors. No Liquor License for any type of beer garden and no outside entertainment.

Moran was concerned but not bitter that other “farm festivals” such as the Chilliwack Corn Maze, can go ahead. There has also been a long standing dispute of using current greenhouses. There has been a conflict with the City of Chilliwack about building codes and current buildings that could be in use.

There will be a Corn Maze, Petey’s Pumpkin Patch and Reaper’s Haunted Attraction, however all of those events will be outdoors and of course, weather permitting.

A Christmas festivity remains in the works with the Chilliwack Downtown Business Improvement Association.

Moran was asked what, if anything, could his current MLA, Kelli Paddon do to help the situation. Moran has not brought her into the discussion although that remains an option.