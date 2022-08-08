Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program – 2022-23 School Registration Now Open

Chilliwack – The 2022-2023 School Fall Learning Program for the Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program is now taking registrations.

Ages K to Grade 6 are involved with place based learning at Thompson Regional Park and other local field trips.

Join 1 day per week in Chilliwack to learn, explore and play in the great outdoors. Open for public schoolers, home learners and unschoolers. Classes are filling up so be sure to register your child or children ASAP.

Join the Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program or contact Joy Watson-Finnigan(click here) for further information.

604 791 8788

The Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program (CRVOLP) is a fully insured “independent” program that connects children with nature, each other and themselves. We believe that children who foster a connection to nature feel academically, socially, physically, and emotionally healthier.

Our program is tailored for families who support the idea of children learning vital skills through child-led discovery, exploration and creative play as well as hands-on nature-inspired activities in an outdoor learning environment. The activities will naturally supplement the BC Curriculum, and will build on and engage your child’s natural curiosity!

The goal of this program is to develop the skills and healthy mindset for a lifelong passion of learning as well as to learn an awareness and appreciation for protecting and developing a healthy, sustainable environment.

This Program will be facilitated by 2 BC certified teachers and is intended for children who are currently enrolled in the Learn from Home Transition Program, Home Schooling, or registered in a Distant Learning Platform.