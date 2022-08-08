Chilliwack Fire Respond to Laundry Room Fire in Fairbanks Crescent Home

Chilliwack – On Monday Morning ( August 8, 11:15AM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire in the 10000 block of Fairbanks Cres.

18 Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4 and 6 and upon arrival, discovered smoke coming from a rear electrical outlet on the exterior back deck as well as in the basement of a single-family dwelling. Crews established a water supply and made entry to the structure and located a small fire burning between the floor joists within the basement laundry room. The fire was quickly extinguished and crews remained on scene to ventilate smoke from the structure. As a result of the fire, the home suffered minor smoke and water damage.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental and is under investigation by fire officials.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public to ensure that electrical circuits are not overloaded and to minimize or eliminate the use of extension cords and power bars wherever possible. Extension cords are for temporary use only. Have a qualified electrician determine if additional circuits or wall outlets are needed.