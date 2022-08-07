Skip to content

Secondary Characters Present Mamma Mia at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – August 11 to 21 (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Secondary Characters Musical Theatre Society (secondarycharacters.org) presents Mamma Mia, August 11 to 21 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Ticket info at this link.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Mamma Mia – Secondary Characters at Downtown Chilliwack Community Market Aug 7, 2022/FVN

fvn

