Chilliwack – Chilliwack Visual Artists Association Presents CONVERGENCE 2022 by Patricia Peters, Holly McKeen and George Rychter –

August 10 – September 17.

Opening Reception Saturday, August 13 noon – 2 pm. with an Artist Talk at 1 pm

It is described as an “Art Show with an inspiring combination of paintings, porcelain ceramics, and digital art.”

O’Connor Group Art Gallery @ the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, 9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack.

Open: Wednesday -Saturday from Noon – 5 pm.