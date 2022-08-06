UPDATE WITH VIDEO – Downtown Chilliwack Central Park Concert Series – Free Shows Every Saturday in August from 1 to 7PM

Chilliwack (With files from the Downtown Chilliwck Business Improvement Association – downtownchilliwack.com) – It’s party time in Downtown Chilliwack for the Central Park Concert Series. This FREE family friendly music series takes place in Central Park Downtown Chilliwack Every Saturday in August from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm.



The lineup consists of both local bands and DJ’s over the four week event Brought to you by Elements Casino, the City of Chilliwack and the Downtown Chilliwack BIA.



Bring the family, order some take out from our many downtown merchants and enjoy the music.

August 6 started with Judy Tuesday:

The Concert Series features the following local artists.



Saturday, August 6



1:00 – 2:30 Judy Tuesday – (60s and 70’s Classics)

3:00 – 4:30 Lost & Loaded – (80’s and 90’s)

5:00 – 6:30 Dog Daze – (Blues / Rock)



Saturday, August 13



1:00 – 2:30 Stan Giles Band – (Country / Rock)

3:00 – 4:30 The Rundown – (Country / Rock)

5:00 – 6:30 Six Gun Romeo – (Rockabilly)



Saturday, August 20 (Mural Fest)



11:00 First Nations Opening

11:30 – 12:00 – Spell Boy / Cloud Nine

12:00 – 1:00 – DJ Slim

1:00 – 2:00 – Dance Cypher

2:00 – 3:00 – DJ Eric Allen

3:00 – 4:00 – Dance Cypher

4:00 – 5:00 – DJ Cam

5:00 – 6:00 – DJ Garneau

6:00 – 7:00 – DJ Teen Daze



Saturday, August 27



1:00 – 2:30 Funk Romance – (Pop)

3:00 – 4:30 Tayos (Rock Orginals)

5:00 – 6:30 Dealers Choice (Rock Originals)