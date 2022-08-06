UNLV Basketball Power House Canadian Tour Includes UFV August 19 in Abbotsford

Las Vegas/Fraser Valley (UNLVRebels.com/UFV Cascades) – The UNLV men’s basketball program will get an early start to the 2022-23 season as the Runnin’ Rebels will play three exhibition games during a six-day foreign tour in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.



As part of the trip per NCAA rules, UNLV is allowed to have 10 days of practices, which start August 2.

UNLV is a perennial NCAA Basketball powerhouse.

UNLV’s game schedule during the trip:

Tues., Aug. 16 – 7 p.m. – at University of British Columbia

Wed., Aug. 17 – 7 p.m. – vs. University of Calgary (played at UBC)

Fri., Aug. 19 – 7 p.m. – at University of the Fraser Valley – UFV Athletic Centre Abbotsford

Get your tickets by going to https://ufv.perfectmind.com/25520/Store/Product, or by cash only at the gate.

$10 – 18 and Over

$5 – 17 and younger

Free – Under 4