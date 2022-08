Chilliwack – You will soon be able to fill up your water bottle at four new locations in Chilliwack

On Thursday, Mayor Ken Popove and Councillors Jeff Shields and Harv Westeringh tested out the new drinking fountain at the top of Jinkerson Stairs.

Fountains are also being installed at Sardis Park, Peach Park, and the Rail Trail at Knight Road.

Earlier this year, fountains were installed downtown off Five Corners and near the Downtown Library.