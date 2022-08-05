Candace Koch In the Running for City of Mission Councillor

Mission – Candace Koch is in the running for City of Mission Councillor. Election Day is October 15.

Candace Koch

From her website:

Mission is a diverse city with diverse needs. As a rural resident devoted to community, I bring a unique perspective with the experience, energy, leadership skills and ideas to build on our city’s strengths.

Raising two teenagers, I understand the struggles families currently face, so I’m inspired to step forward and bring hope to the next generation for a vibrant future in Mission.

Residents are looking for decision makers who are relatable, approachable, who listen to their concerns and are focused on the best interests of everyday people. This election is about the people, our community, and our future.

I am committed to a safe and thriving Mission that produces a high quality of life for all.

Housing is a critical issue affecting everyone. Municipal Governments must move more swiftly and implement bold solutions to tackle this multi-faceted crisis.

The Mission Waterfront has incredible potential to become an economic powerhouse, and community hub in Mission. Supporting employment lands and commercial opportunities that benefit our local economy make sense. They will create a more balanced tax base, easing the burden on all property owners in Mission while growing the local economy. To encourage the highest and best use of these lands, the City must work collaboratively in good faith with private land owners and prospective developers. Without this collaboration, there is no path forward. Candace fully supports the Mission Raceway and other land uses that bring community together.