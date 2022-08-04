OPINION – A Nurse, Making A Good Income, with Kids, Still Cant Afford Housing. She’s Running Out Of Options…

Fraser Valley – A Fraser Valley nurse who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote to FVN about her housing crunch. She makes a decent wage, and has kids. She is not homeless.. yet.

The cost of housing affects not just the homeless, poor and working poor. It remains a major cause of grief for professionals as well.

Her story:

I cannot find a rental for cheaper than $2400 that is three bedroom. I’ve talked to the local MLA and they told me to apply for a rental subsidy. To qualify for rental subsidy you have to make less than $40,000 gross a year (lol). I’m literally better off having two more kids getting a part-time job and collecting rental subsidy. I’d be making $60,000 a year if I did that! The government is a joke .. all they do is help people living off them and do nothing for tax payers.

I, a nurse making 58k a year, can not afford to live in Chilliwack.

I’m seriously looking at being homeless or having no food in the fridge and or lights or car and at this point, I’m thinking of dividing my kids between grandparents and getting a one bedroom apartment for $1600 a month.

I’ve literally done the math. 2 more kids = $1500 a month child tax ($18k a year) Make sure I don’t make more than $35k a year = $700 a month rental subsidy ($8400) Work part time and only make $30,000 = $56,400. I’m better off popping out more kids!

There is literally no Subsidy or help for regular income people. Single parent or not. Chilliwack needs a lot more subsidized housing not only based on homeless people and youth at risk people all of that is great but there is a huge crisis here.

The SAFER subsidy is low too! They haven’t raised the eligibility amount since 2018.

28% of my income goes to taxes, CPP, union fees and pension plan.

Do I really have to consider moving?