Construction Underway for New Vedder Mountain Park

Chilliwack – Chilliwack is getting a new hillside park and trail, which will be located at 45076 Vedder Mountain Road. Council awarded the contract for the construction of the trail within the park at the July 19, 2022 Regular Meeting of Council, and construction is underway.

Once complete, Vedder Mountain Park will include almost 70 acres, featuring a trail, parking lot and a day use area located four kilometres uphill from the parking area. The day use area will have benches, picnic tables, and information kiosks. The total length of the new trail will be approximately four kilometres. The trail will have around 60 switchbacks and an elevation gain of approximately 290 metres. The minimum width of the trail at any point will be 1.8 metres.

“Work to create this park has been ongoing since late 2017, when the City purchased the land to consolidate properties into what will soon be Vedder Mountain Park,” said Mayor Popove. “While it’s taken time, making sure we create this new trail in an environmentally and archaeologically respectful manner was important, and we are looking forward to this latest addition to Chilliwack’s trail network.”

An archaeological impact assessment was conducted by the Stó:lō Research and Resource Management Centre for the trail and parking lot. An environmental assessment was also completed by a Qualified Environmental Professional. Adjustments to the initial plans were made to preserve areas of archaeological or environmental significance.

This area is under active construction. Hikers are asked to stay out of the area until the trail is complete for their safety.