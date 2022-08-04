Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 4, 2022 – Interview: Willow Reichelt, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board, Trevor McDonald, Executive Director Downtown BIA, Colin Currie & Rob McLachlan, Coaches for Chilliwack U15 Boys BC Bantam Minor Baseball AAA, BC Champion
Headline News Most Affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• The DFO and Environment Ministry shuts down vehicle traffic at Gill Bar.
• Reichelt and Soutar back on the ballot in October.
• Parking problems at Cultus Lake.
AND
• Chilliwack’s two major soccer clubs announce coordinated fall program.
PLUS…a lot of great interviews!
Interview: Willow Reichelt, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board.
Interview: Trevor McDonald, Executive Director Downtown BIA.
Interview: Colin Currie & Rob McLachlan, Coaches for Chilliwack U15 Boys
BC Bantam Minor Baseball AAA, BC Champion
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast: Josh Bohr
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™