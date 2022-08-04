Chilliwack Minor Hockey Goalie Camp – August 22 to 25

Chilliwack – This is your chance to work on your crease movement and edgework, control and tracking and enhancing the understanding of the position and dynamics so you can be game day ready.

The Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association camp will be hosted by Mackenzie Skapski, CMHA Lead Goalie Instructor and Chilliwack Chiefs Goaltending Coach. The camp will be split into two groups. This camp will be capped at (12) per group to ensure proper goaltender:coach ratio, groups will be as follows:

Group 1- U11-U13 (For the upcoming Season)

Group 2- U15-U18 (For the upcoming Season)

Dates and Times:

** All sessions are at the Chilliwack Coliseum (Primary Rink)

August 22-25th, 2022 (Monday-Thursday)

Group 1 U11-U13- 2-3 PM Daily

Group 2 U15-U18 315-415 PM Daily

Cost: $229.00

