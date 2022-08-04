Skip to content

A Rare Public Safety Warning from RCMP, VPD and CFSEU – Identifying 11 Individuals Who Pose A Public Threat Through Their Gang Ties

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – A rare public safety warning from RCMP, VPD and CFSEU (Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia) in identifying 11 Individuals who pose a public threat through their gang ties. Do not approach, but if you see them, call local police. They travel between Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

2022 RCMP VPD CFSEU

