Former City of Abbotsford PR Director Alex Mitchell to Run for Council Seat in October (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – She was well kown for many years, as the PR voice for the City if Abbotsford and for Abbotsford Economic Development.

Alexandria (Alex) Mitchell will run for a City Council Seat in the October 15 Municipal Election.

From her website:

Time and again our community struggles to realize that potential as investment opportunities leak into other communities, while we fail to build the infrastructure and amenities that improve livability for residents, and as the next generation of our workforce struggles to see Abbotsford as a place to build their future.

I want to get Abbotsford back on track as new families move to this community and as young entrepreneurs look to start businesses here.

I grew up in Abbotsford, and with over a decade of experience advising City Hall on innovation, to working around the world driving economic development, I will take my experience and knowledge of how City Hall functions to ensure that our city is a place where red tape doesn’t stand a chance against progress.

Let’s shape what Abbotsford looks like beyond 2030; It’s not about making plans for the next 4 years, it’s about making the long term commitment towards building a future for everyone. I’m prepared to do it by listening to this community to make a truly business-friendly Abbotsford, a clean and safe Abbotsford, and a livable Abbotsford for everyone.

We need leaders who are committed to long term decision-making that not only considers the people who currently call Abbotsford home, but the people who one day will.