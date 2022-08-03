Campfire Ban – Coastal Fire Centre Prohibition on Starts Thursday August 4, for All Regions Except Haida Gwaii

Fraser Valley – We hope you enjoyed that campfire during the BC Day Long Weekend.

From BC Wildfire Service: The Coastal Fire Centre will enact a campfire prohibition on August 4, 2022 at noon Pacific Daylight Time for all regions except Haida Gwaii. This prohibition is being enacted to help reduce the risk of wildfires in the region.

The prohibition covers all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands within the Coastal Fire Centre, unless specified in local government bylaws.

The campfire prohibition does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or portable campfire devices that use briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, provided they are CSA or ULC approved, and the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

Category 2 and 3 fires were prohibited as of July 15, 2022 – this includes backyard and industrial burning. All burning prohibitions will be in place until October 28, 2022, or until rescinded.