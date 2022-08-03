Abbotsford Airshow Will Fly Without Snowbirds – Airshow August 5, 6 & 7

Abbotsford (with files from Yahoo/CBC) – The Abbotsford International Airshow will fly, but without the Snowbirds.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds after a plane in the fleet was damaged when a takeoff went wrong on Tuesday.

The Department of National Defence said the team will not perform after a CT-114 Tutor aircraft was damaged at the airport in Fort St. John, B.C.

“[The] aircraft will not be flown while a Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety team investigates to determine the cause of the incident,” read a statement Wednesday morning.

“The CF Snowbirds, while disappointed to not be able to attend, wish both the Penticton Peach Festival, Abbotsford Air Show and all the attendees the very best,” the statement concluded.

First responders were called to the North Peace Regional Airport in Fort St. John after the Snowbird aircraft went down Tuesday afternoon.

AIRSHOW ROAD CLOSURES: Please be advised that Airshow-related road closures will begin during specific periods beginning Thursday August 4.

For full details on closure times and detour routes, visit: www.abbotsfordairshow.com/getting-there