Ruth and Naomi’s New Executive Director Resigns Days Before He Was To Start

Chilliwack – In mid July, Ruth and Naomi’s Mission’s hired a new Executive Director Reverend Joseph Pienaar.

The original FVN story is here.

In a shocking media release, it appears he resigned before he even received the pass fob to the office.

From the media statement:

The Board of Directors of Ruth & Naomi’s Mission (RAN Mission) has announced (Tuesday August 2) that  Joseph Pienaar has resigned from the position of Executive Director at RAN Mission with  immediate effect, citing unforeseen personal circumstances as the cause. Joe was due to start  at the Mission on August 8th 2022 but has decided to withdraw his candidacy for the role. 

The Board will continue with the hiring search and hope to have a suitable candidate in the role before the fall. Board Member and Pastor Scott Gaglardi will be stepping in as Interim ED to oversee the Mission in the meantime.

Reverend Joseph Pienaar/Ruth and Naomi’s/July 2022

