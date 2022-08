Cheam First Nation – The Cheam First Nation Summer Flea Market is Saturday August 6.

Help Cheam First Nation fundraise for their community’s Back To School needs.

* Vendor tables selling new & used items

* BBQ lunch available

* 50/50 Raffle

$20 per vendor (includes a folding table)

$15 per vendor (no table included)

To reserve a table please email communications@cheamband.com, call/text 604-991-8929 or Facebook message Cheam First Nation if needed.