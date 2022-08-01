First Ever Hope Art Crawl – August 13 and 14

Hope – Hope’s FIRST 2 day art crawl (10AM to 4PM, Saturday and Sunday August 13 and 14)) is an exciting event celebrating local creativity.

It is a wonderful opportunity for art lovers from near and far to meet the artists behind the art.

FREE maps will be available at many locations and online.

26 artists in 15 locations in the Hope, Silver Creek and Kawkawa Lake will be showcasing and selling their art. Art lovers are invited to meet the artists behind the art, and celebrate Hope’s creativity.

There will be a few places where people will be doing demonstrations.

Locations include homes, gardens, porches, a gallery, businesses that sell handmade local art and a brewery that is hosting 3 artists.

Maps available at: Hope Visitor’s Information Centre, local Hope businesses, Opus Art Supplies in Langley and Granville Island, and shared via many social media sites.

As a guest on the Hope Art Crawl you will be inspired by the originality and artistic expressions in our wonderful small town community. Perhaps you will find that perfect gift for yourself or another.

As a participating local artist you can sell your art and reinvest in your passion to create. You will meet not only potential customers, but perhaps future students. Artists may invite their guests to future exhibitions or markets. Whether you are a guest or participant in the Hope Art Crawl, your presence will add to the richness and diversity of the community.

Supporting Businesses: Businesses supporting us through advertising: Mountainview Brewing, Blue Moose Coffee House, Buy-Low Foods, Artisan’s Attic, Rona Hope, Hope Cascades and Canyons, Canyon Shell, Save On Foods, Silver Chalice Pub, Door Doctor, Lucky Dollar, Home Restaurant, Canyon Carpets, Panago, and Subway.

Financial and in-kind support was received from the 15 businesses who are advertising on the map, the artists who paid a small fee to participate, and a Community Forest Revenue Sharing grant through the District of Hope.

Dawn Thomas, Pattie Desjardins, Billie Shauer and Sabine Keil are the committee. Special thanks to Beth Giles who helped design the guide map for free and helped get it to Erica Press our local printer in the needed format.

Facebook Information is here.