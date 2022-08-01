Chilliwack Jets Start Regular Home Season Schedule – Sunday September 11 at Sardis Sports Complex

Sardis – While we bake in the summer heat, hockey season is not that far away.

The PJHL Chilliwack Jets start their regular home season schedule on Sunday September 11 at the Sardis Sports Complex.

Tickets range from $5 to $21.

Purchase Chilliwack Jets Tickets – Note: Online ticket orders submitted within 24 hours of game time may not be processed. Please call the Express office at 604-378-4706 during regular business hours, or visit the box office 1 hour prior to game time to secure your tickets.

Facebook page is here.

Website is here.