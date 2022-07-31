Roller Hockey Tribute for Markus Schouten at Vedder Middle School

Vedder Middle School – On Saturday (July 30) Cheam Source for Sports was involved in a tribute at Vedder Middle School.

Markus Schouten passed away on May 29, 2022 at only 18 years old.

His friends and family decided to host a game of roller hockey, in honour of Markus.

They played from 9 AM to 1PM, in the heat, at Vedder Middle School.

They are also looking for donations for the Canuck Place, who took excellent care of Markus in his final days.

Everyone involved asks you , if you can, for a donation of any size, to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. Click here for the link.