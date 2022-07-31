MLA Kelli Paddon BC Day Open House

Sardis/Chilliwack – Kelli Paddon MLA will be hosting a BC Day open house at her office in #ChilliwackKent at J4- 6640 Vedder Road from 11am-3pm.
This is the plaza with Shoppers Drug Mart and Dollarama, near Stevenson Road.
Sardis/Chilliwack – Kelli Paddon MLA will be hosting a BC Day open house at her office in #ChilliwackKent at J4- 6640 Vedder Road from 11am-3pm.
This is the plaza with Shoppers Drug Mart and Dollarama, near Stevenson Road.
Vedder Middle School – On Saturday (July 30) Cheam Source for Sports was involved in a tribute at Vedder Middle School. Markus Schouten passed away
Cultus Lake – An update on the parking issues from Kelli Paddon MLA: I know many are seeing the volume of cars parking along Columbia
Chilliwack – Thanks to Tina McNeill Ortutay for the award winner list for Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse: 2022 Year End AwardsTeam AwardsNoviceTeam MVP: #9 Isaac BosmaWorkhorse:
Sardis/Chilliwack – Kelli Paddon MLA will be hosting a BC Day open house at her office in #ChilliwackKent at J4- 6640 Vedder Road from 11am-3pm.