Chilliwack Mall De-Malling Updates with Photographer Arnold Nicholas (Business Opinion)

Chilliwack (Arnold Nicholas) – From his Facebook posting – Arnold Nicholas/ Good Life in Chilliwack – July 28/2022:

Out and About with Arnie.

Chilliwack Mall updates.

Just a reminder all mall doors will be closed to the public Tuesday August 2nd. The set of doors by Sportchek is now closed as Sportchek has a new outside entrance. The old liquor store is still open. You will have to use their outside entrance till they move.

It won’t be long now before this section of the Chilliwack Mall is torn down and rebuilt as an outside entry only for some new stores. Two talked about stores coming to the rebuild of this section is a DollarRama and Reitman’s. We are talking a few months down the road for these stores to be open. I believe the DollarRama is moving from Cottonwood to the Chilliwack Mall.

Arnold Nicholas/July 2022/Chilliwack Mall

Arnold Nicholas/July 2022/Chilliwack Mall

Winners is expanding into the space once occupied by Reitman’s. I believe it will be a Homesense. Sportcheck remains as well as Safeway. Safeway is getting a new entrance.

The liquor store will be moving shortly into their new building. It will be larger with a much better layout.

I talked with Debbie Rae and is she is moving but not sure where when I talked with her. Her space beside Johnston Meier Insurance is not ready to occupy.

Marble Ice Cream is coming along nicely. Not sure of an opening date.

Carter’s Oshkosh is in their new space and it looks awesome.

Alpine Dental is in their new space beside Carter’s OshKosh.

Johnston Meier Insurance is in their new space right beside Wendy’s.

As construction moves from area to area so does the bus stop sad to say.

No word on the two new buildings that will house a Kelly O’Briens Pub in their own building and a FatBurger and Popeye’s in the other building. All I know is that bidding for those projects is proceeding.

No word either on when the residential buildings out back will start building but I’m thinking not to far off. It would make sense to wait till the mall portion is removed.

Overall the mall is changing and from my perspective it is changing for the better. We saw in a previous post that this mall has seen many tenants and owners. It has been over hauled and over hauled and still it never caught on. I’m thinking the changes being made will see more consistency and longer lasting tenants.

When I was in the mall I was able to acquire some of the malls Christmas trees and other decoration for our building. Our lobby this year will be graced with a beautiful 12 foot tree that looks lush and very real. I must say I was very lucky in my timing. I had 2 hours to get it out. After that it was not available. Thanks to our social committee for coming to to the mall on short notice to help me. A special thanks to the malls upper management who I just happen to come across.