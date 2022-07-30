Trans Mountain Pipeline Update – (July 30, 2022) Tyson Road, Vedder Middle School

Fraser Valley – The late July 2022 update from TMX Trans Mountain Pipeline and the twinning project.

Chilliwack

There will be temporary lane closures of the southbound lane on Tyson Road during construction activities, with single lane alternating traffic between Roseberry Road and Montcalm Road. This temporary closure is in place Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from July 2022 to early September 2022. Please follow the signage on site to ensure safety.

Work is underway in a series of phased activities along the pipeline right-of-way between Popkum and Boundary Road.

Work is continuing on the read playing field at Vedder Middle School. That work must be completed by September when kids go back to school.

TMX Trans Mountain Pipeline Twining/Vedder Middle School Field/July 30,2022/FVN

Abbotsford

Direct pipe installation (DPI) will be used to cross under a nursery in the Clayburn area of North Abbotsford. This work takes place in a phased approach beginning with the establishment of temporary workspaces on either side of the area being crossed. After the site is prepared, a microtunneling boring machine will drill the pipe into the ground while simultaneously excavating the soil or bedrock. The pipe is then hydrostatically tested before it is tied into the pipeline system.

At Mainland Sand and Gravel Construction Office and Yard (37195 Ward Road in Abbotsford) may be used for the delivery and storage of construction materials and equipment, including stockpiling and staging of pipe; installation of temporary office buildings or trailers to support construction crews building the pipeline and associated facilities; and transportation of materials and equipment to and from the site.

Carolin Mine Road Bridge – Coquihalla River Crossing

Stream isolation will be used to cross under the Coquihalla River north of the Carolin Mine Road Bridge. In this type of construction, the waterway is temporarily dammed and rerouted with pumps or piping. The pipe is then installed using conventional construction techniques before the dam is removed and the stream is returned to its normal flow path. The site will be reclaimed to its original condition with additional bed and bank flood protection.

Coquihalla Highway Exit 192 – Coquihalla River Crossing

Stream isolation will be used to cross under the Coquihalla River south of the Coquihalla Highway exit 192. In this type of construction, the waterway is temporarily dammed and rerouted with pumps or piping. The pipe is then installed using conventional construction techniques before the dam is removed and the stream is returned to its normal flow path. The site will be reclaimed to its original condition with additional bed and bank flood protection.