Summer Faire – Prize Tournaments in Archery, Thrown Weapons, Rapier Fighting, Armoured Combat and the Bardic Arts – Saturday August 6

Chilliwack – On August 6, the Shire of Lionsdale will be holding their Summer Faire event.

They will holding prize tournaments in Archery, Thrown Weapons, Rapier fighting, Armoured Combat and the Bardic Arts.



There will be royalty, colourful costumes, knights and pageantry. As well as a gift presented to Mayor Ken Popove for the City of Chilliwack and Councillor Jason Lum in helping the organization get going so strongly after Covid.



This is a family friendly event.

Presented by the Shire of Lionsdale. The local branch of the Society of Creative Anachronism.



Saturday August 6 starting at 10AM at Atchelitz Farmer’s Institute Hall, 6542 Lickman Road.