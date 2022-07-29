IHIT Homicide Investigation on Eastview Street in Abbotsford, Suspect Arrested and ID’d

Abbotsford – Late Thursday afternoon ( July 28th, 2022, at 4:45PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to an assault in progress at a residence located within the 2900 block of Eastview St.

When they arrived, AbbyPD located a 45-year-old female suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She has since died.

A 48-year-old man was arrested at scene and is known to the victim.

IHIT is working in partnership with AbbyPD, the AbbyPD Forensic Identification Section (FIS), and the BC Coroners Service. The scene exam is ongoing and statements have been taken. On July 29, 2022, IHIT consulted with the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) and obtained 1st degree murder charges against 48-year-old Inderjit Sandhu in the death Kamaljit Sandhu. The accused and the deceased have two children, ages 16 and 21, who are now with their extended family.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File 2022-30854