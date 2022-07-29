Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society Community Roots Garden Unveiled with UFV Agriculture Student Association

Chilliwack/UFV – Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society Community Roots Garden was unveiled with the UFV Agriculture Student Association.

The Community Roots Garden is green ribbon official! It has been a joint effort between the City of Chilliwack, UFV Agriculture Student Association (ASA) and Bowls of Hope to bring this project to life.



Sara Mckenzie submitted the winning name for the garden during the recent “Name Our Garden” contest.



From left to right, Bowls of Hope Program Manager, Ted Kim, UFV ASA President, Stewart Fuoco, Bowls of Hope Board President, Chris Csoka, Skwah First Nation Elder and Councillor, “T’it’elem Spath” Eddie Gardner, Mayor of Chilliwack, Ken Popove and fearless leader, Bowls of Hope Special Projects Coordinator, Derek Voitic, inaugurated this beautiful community gathering and learning place.

