Summer Construction on Yarrow Central Road at Stewart Creek Culvert

Yarrow/Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is replacing the Stewart Creek culvert crossing near 42751 Yarrow Central Road from August 2 – September 30, 2022. Members of the traveling public are advised use an alternate route if possible, or to expect delays on Yarrow Central Road due to single lane alternating traffic.

The work will include fish and amphibian salvage, removal of the existing twinned corrugated steel culverts, and the installation of a large concrete box culvert (3m by 1.5m). Retaining walls, concrete barriers, handrails, along with full road restoration will also take place.

“After the 2021 atmospheric rivers, we have seen how important it is to continue to build back better than before, which is why we are replacing the two existing steel culverts that are at the end of their life span with a large concrete box culvert,” said Mayor Ken Popove.

The work, which will be supervised by an environmental consultant, will take place Mondays to Thursdays from 7am – 9pm, and Fridays from 7am – 12 noon. Single lane alternating traffic will be maintained as often as possible. Overnight work on August 22 and September 6 will have a full road closure in effect.

“We know the timing for this project isn’t ideal, as people from all over the Lower Mainland travel to Cultus Lake during the summer, but the work at Stewart Creek must occur during this time as set by the Ministry of Forests and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in order to protect fish habitat,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “In order to help mitigate some summer traffic concerns, there will be no construction over the weekends, or after 12 noon on Fridays.”

For more information visit chilliwack.com/yarrowculvert.