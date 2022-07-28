Social Media Erupts over “Anglers on the Vedder River ” Pictures and Video

Chilliwack (BC Crime Watch) On Sunday afternoon (3:30PM July 24, 2022) Anglers on the Vedder River witnessed a violent assault of a person on shore by several men in a power boat.

There were four men and two women on the jet boat. One woman had blonde hair, the other dark brown or black. The four men were wearing shorts: one had blond hair and no shirt; one had a black shirt and a beard; one had on a green shirt and was bald; and the driver of the boat wore a white shirt.

There are other unconfirmed social media reports that rocks were thrown at the passing boat which may have triggered the assault. That is not confirmed.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the non-emergency line for Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. There is a file number – Chilliwack RCMP file number 2022-27173.

