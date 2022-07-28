IHIT to Take Control of Homicide Investigation on Eastview Street in Abbotsford, Suspect Arrested

Abbotsford – Late Thursday afternoon ( July 28th, 2022, at 4:45PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to an assault in progress at a residence located within the 2900 block of Eastview St.

When they arrived, AbbyPD located a 45-year-old female suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She has since died.

A 48-year-old man was arrested at scene and is known to the victim. He remains in police custody.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and further updates will be provided by IHIT.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File 2022-30854