Federal Housing Minister and Chilliwack Mayor Unveil Plans for New Housing Project for Wilma’s Transition House

Chilliwack – On Thursday, under a hot blazing Sun, Ahmed Hussen, the Federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Mayor Ken Popove, City of Chilliwack, announced a federal investment of over $10 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) to support the creation of 18 new units for victims of gender-based violence including , including 50 beds for women and children fleeing gender-based violence in Chilliwack.

Additionally, the City of Chilliwack is providing approximately $179,000 in municipal equity through offsite servicing upgrades. Mayor Popove said that meant waving permit fees and some other permit processes to move this project along.

Wilma’s Transition Society’s project, located at 5732 Vedder Road, consists of 18 affordable units, including 4 one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and 2 three-bedroom homes. This long-term, low-income housing is specifically dedicated to support women and children who are victims offleeing gender- based violence.

Construction is expected to be complete fall of 2023.