BC Fairs (Including Chilliwack Fair) Launches Buy BC Agriculture Trivia Contest

Chilliwack/Victoria – BC Fairs, including the Chilliwack Fair, are taking British Columbians on a journey this summer with an online Buy BC-themed trivia challenge that explores local products made in the province.

“The B.C. fairs and exhibitions season is a perfect opportunity to support local farms and the food they produce,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “The Buy BC Trivia Contest will help share fun facts about the amazing local products that are grown, raised and produced in B.C., and celebrate our farmers, producers and processors, while highlighting the many Buy BC products consumers can enjoy that are from their own backyards.”

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is partnering with the BC Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions to launch a Buy BC Trivia Contest during the 2022 B.C. fair season to help increase awareness of the Buy BC brand and encourage people to purchase B.C food and beverage products.

British Columbians can take part in the contest by visiting participating fairs’ websites and social media pages to find digital scavenger items, which are agricultural facts related to a fair’s region. To enter the contest, individuals must answer at least five trivia questions and submit the answers through the BC Fairs mobile app or by completing an entry form on the BC Fairs’ website.

BC Fairs: https://www.bcfairs.ca/

Buy BC: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca/

BC Fairs Buy BC Trivia Contest: www.bcfairs.ca/trivia-contest