UPDATE – 3rd Annual Vedder River Art Walk Rescheduled for Saturday July 30

Chilliwack – JULY 27 UPDATE – The weather was not working in their favor for the June Vedder River Art Walk.

Chilliwack Community Arts Council rescheduled to Saturday July 30.

Chilliwack Community Arts Council hope to see you out for a beautiful day of art and music along the Vedder Rotary Trail.

The Ch’illiwack Community Arts Council is proud to present the 3rd annual Vedder River Art Walk. Get ready for another amazing day filled with local art, music, artisans and entertainment along the Vedder Rotary Trail. The event goes from Vedder park to Peach Rd and features beautiful art pieces, live art, live music, local artisans and many more surprises along the way. Come join us for a beautiful day filled with art and nature. Big Thanks you to Chilliwack Tourism, The City of Chilliwack, The Chilliwack Kindness Chain and The Chilliwack Salmon Defenders Alliance for their continued support to the Chilliwack arts community!

More info here – 3rd Annual Vedder River Art Walk.

MAY 30 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack Community Arts Council are on the hunt for some great local art to share with our community.

The 3rd annual Vedder River Art walk is coming up on July 3rd and it is a fun filled afternoon filled with local art, music and entertainment along the sights and sounds of Vedder Rotary Trail.

Chilliwack Community Arts Council are looking for incredible art installations to showcase and performance based entertainment.

If you it someone you know fits this bill please send them their way. Compensation is provided for approved submissions.

Email is dragonfly@chilliwackartscouncil.com