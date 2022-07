Chilliwack Lake Road – On Tuesday, smoke could be seen coming for a wildfire off Chilliwack River Road at Midgley Creek.

This is about a five minute drive east of the Vedder Bridge to Cultus.

Social media reports say that a homeless camp may be in the area, but that has not been confirmed.

The fire is almost a half a hectare in size and th4 cause is not known.

From BC Wildfire Service: