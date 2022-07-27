Chilliwack’s Watson Glen Park – Multi-Use Game Areas Ready for Play

Chilliwack – Two new, multi-use game areas have been installed in Chilliwack. One is located at Watson Glen Park (5775 Tyson Road) and the other at the Landing (9145 Corbould Street). Each game area features a paved surface, basketball hoops, line markings, and large and small recessed nets to facilitate ball hockey or soccer.

Councilor Harv Westeringh talks about this project in the July 28 edition of chillTV’s News of the Week on the chillTV YouTube Channel.

Building strong neighbourhoods is a strategic goal of Chilliwack City Council. Providing and enhancing high quality parks and recreational opportunities is one strategy employed by the City to achieve this goal.

“Getting outside and getting active with the activity or sport you enjoy is important for your physical and mental health,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “The addition of these two spaces will offer our community, especially the youth in our community, more opportunities to engage in a variety of activities year-round.”

The multi-use game area at Watson Glen is located in the southern, grassy area, while the area at the Landing replaces the previous basketball court.