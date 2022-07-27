Chilliwack’s OTHER “Mayor” Harold Zinke Celebrates His 60th Birthday with Bash at Rendezvous Restaurant (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Everyone knows the unofficial/official Mayor Harold Zinke. Yes he’s with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association and yes he is the eyes and ears of the Wack.

Yes, he should be the real Mayor, but we digress…..

And the man is loved.

There is a recent GoFundMe push to help Harold out with a new set of dentures. That goal is almost there and the GoFundMe FVN story is here.

Kudos to the Rendezvous Restaurant for putting this bash together.

Debbie Biggin and Kathy Funk were the major ringleaders of this, with a little help from Mayor Ken Popove (who showed up with the official city chain of office, No Harold could not take it home).

Sgt. Krista Vrolyk NCO i/c Crime Prevention and Ops Support Chilliwack RCMP Community Policing Office escorted ( with lights and siren) Harold through the streets to the Rendezvous Restaurant (kudos to management there for the hospitality and as always, great food).

Harold has been on the streets, greeting everyone and diligently cleaning up the streets for over 20 years.

It was a great way to say Thank You and Happy 60th Birthday, Harold!

Harold Zinke/July 2022/FVN

