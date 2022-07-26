Canada Community-Building Fund Provided $2.95M to 2021 City of Chilliwack Projects

Chilliwack – In 2021, the City of Chilliwack completed multiple projecthanks, in part, to $2.95 million in funding through the Canada Community-Building Fund. Projects completed in 2021 with support from this Fund included repaving, bike lane additions, pedestrian facilities, sidewalks, and the creation of a new pump track.

At $1.7 million, the largest portion of funding was utilized in 2021 to repave and rehabilitate 13 kilometres of roadways throughout the city, construct six kilometres of bike lanes and three and a half kilometres of pedestrian facilities and sidewalks. A total of $350,000 in additional funding was directed to the installation of rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalks at 22 locations, to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety at those intersections.

“To encourage people to walk and bike to get to their destination, safety has to be top of mind,” said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Our Government is pleased to be enabling numerous improvements to Chilliwack’s active transportation and recreational infrastructure. It is how we will build vibrant cities, where residents have the opportunity to get active and enjoy the outdoors.”

The City’s first cycle pump track also received funding through this program in 2020 and 2021. The 500-metre asphalt surfaced circuit utilized $900,000 through the Canada Community-Building Fund, to add a new outdoor recreational amenity for bicycles, scooters, skateboards and more.

“Through new and improved cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, including a new cycle pump track and updated crosswalks, the City of Chilliwack is paving the way for a healthier community,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “It’s great to see these key investments in projects that reduce pollution, lessen congestion and improve community safety.”

“We are grateful to the Government of Canada and UBCM for their support through this program,” said Mayor Popove. “The Canada Community-Building Fund enables the City to complete additional infrastructure projects that enhance the quality of life of our residents.”

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides predictable, long-term and stable funding to local governments in British Columbia for investment in infrastructure and capacity building projects. This program is funded by Infrastructure Canada and administered by the Union of BC Municipalities.