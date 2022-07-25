Filming at Highstreet Mall – July 26 to 29

Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford – City Hall has posted a film notice for this week at Highstreet Mall:

Filming Notice: Please be aware that there will be filming activity at Highstreet Mall on June 26-29th from 7am to 10pm.

Filming activity will include filming the interior and exterior of the plaza. Access to all stores will remain accessible however pedestrians may be asked to hold for up to 3 mins to maintain safety and continuity. There will be intermittent road closures & drivers should expect high traffic volumes and delays.

Thank you for your cooperation.