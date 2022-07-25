Dr. Darrell Furgason PhD Will Run For Second Term on Chilliwack School Board

Chilliwack – Darrell Fergason will run for a second term as a Chilliwack School Trustee. Furgason came in 6th of the 7 candidates the were elected in 2018.

Fergason teaches at TWU and is Former Adjunct Professor, Liberty University VA’, Director – Worldview Studies Center, PhD Sydney Univ

From his media release, he openly talks of the conflicts with other Trustees:

Dr. Darrell Furgason PhD

I am planning to run again in the coming October 2022 School Board election as I do not feel I have finished the task of re-focusing education in Chilliwack on the academic and intellectual development of children.

Too much time has been spent by the past Board majority (Riechelt, Bondar, Swankey, Mumford) focusing on political activism, trying to silence the voices and ideas of conservative Trustees through investigators and sanctions, a lawsuit, and by promoting a Left wing ideological agenda. I am running again with the goal of promoting student achievement. That is all. I believe that is what Trustees are elected to do, and that is what parents in Chilliwack should expect from a School Board Trustee. Here are some of my values and goals.

I will promote the emotional, psychological, and intellectual development of all children equally, in a culturally inclusive and accepting learning environment.

I will support our hard-working, dedicated teachers to improve critical thinking skills so that students are prepared academically for future opportunities.

I will increase the teaching of practical and trade skills that will equip graduates for successful future employment.

I will prioritize more effective community representation, increase public participation, and encourage more parents to be involved in shaping School District decisions.

I will work with leadership and District staff so the School Board does not continue to be a rubber stamp for Ministry of Education bureaucrats, and activist groups with political agendas.

