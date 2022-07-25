Cooling Stations Now Set Up In Anticipation For This Week’s Heat Wave

Fraser Valley – Communities in the Fraser Valley are now pro-active in setting up cooling stations in anticipation of the upcoming heat wave.

Please monitor seniors and kids and keep pets as cool as you possibly can.

FRASER HEALTH

Fraser Health’s sun and heat safety web hub has tips and resources for preparing for heat events, what to do to stay healthy during the heat, and how to recognize and respond to the signs of heat illness.

Fraser Health have also created a page linking to local government extreme heat and cooling centre webpages or the main home page. Additional phone contact information is also available for each local government.

CHILLIWACK

In response to the 2021 heat dome, multiple health sector partners and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have developed a BC Provincial Heat and Response Alert System (BC HARS). Under this plan, local health authorities are to be prepared for the public health risks posed by extreme heat.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warning for our region from today, July 25 – 29 or 30th. According to Environment Canada, our region is expecting daytime temperatures between 31 – 35 degrees Celsius and early morning low temperatures between 15 – 17 degrees Celsius.

The City of Chilliwack has temporarily open several locations as cooling centres in response for residents to find relief from the forecasted high temperatures. The following locations will be open:

Location: Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street (Slesse Room)

Date: Monday, July 25 – Friday, July 28, 2022*

Time: 8 am – 8 pm

Location: Sardis Sports Complex – 5725 Tyson Road (Lobby of Sheet #3)

Date: Monday, July 25, 2022

Time: 8 am – 4 pm

Date: Tuesday, July 26 – Friday, July 28, 2022*

Time: 8 am – 8 pm

*Should the heat warning remain in-place beyond Friday, the hours of operation will be extended into the weekend.

To help reduce waste, filtered water fountains are available at either facility. Please bring your own water bottle to use the touchless, senor-activated bottle filler. Bottled water will also be available as needed.

An outdoor misting station has been opened at Tourism Chilliwack’s welcome centre (44150 Luckakuck Way). This area is pet friendly and water will be available for pets.

Higher temperatures mean greater risk of heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and seek out cool places. Call, text, or check in on those who may be more vulnerable to the heat, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. When cooling centres aren’t available, residents are advised to seek out free air-conditioned spaces, such as local malls, libraries, and leisure centres, or stay cool at public spray parks. For more tips to stay cool, visit chilliwack.com/beattheheat.

An outdoor misting station will be open this week at Tourism Chilliwack’s welcome centre (44150 Luckakuck Way).

ABBOTSFORD

Cooling Centers are part of the City’s Extreme Heat Response Plan and are open whenever an Extreme Heat Emergency Alert is issued. A complete listing of the City’s Cooling Centers, and more information on how to stay cool during a heatwave, is available at: https://abbotsford.ca/public-safety/community-safety-tips#heat

CHEAM FIRST NATION

Cheam First Nation has opened up a cooling center, daily (7 days a week) from 12:00pm to 5pm in the Band Office.

KENT/AGASSIZ

🥵 Looking for a friendly space to cool off?

Friendship House (7272 Morrow Rd) is generously opening their doors to the public this week as a local cooling centre. They will be open 9 AM-5 PM from July 25 to 29.

Bottled water cookies will be available, so drop in and say "hi"!

MISSION

Temperatures are on the rise and community cooling centres will be open for those in need. Please be reminded to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen & keep an eye on high risk individuals.

Temperatures are on the rise and community cooling centres will be open for those in need. Please be reminded to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen & keep an eye on high risk individuals.

