Cooling Stations Now Being Set Up In Anticipation of This Week’s Heat Wave

Fraser Valley – Communities in the Fraser Valley are now pro-active in setting up cooling stations in anticipation of the upcoming heat wave.

Please monitor seniors and kids and keep pets as cool as you possibly can.

FRASER HEALTH

Fraser Health’s sun and heat safety web hub has tips and resources for preparing for heat events, what to do to stay healthy during the heat, and how to recognize and respond to the signs of heat illness.

Fraser Health have also created a page linking to local government extreme heat and cooling centre webpages or the main home page. Additional phone contact information is also available for each local government.

CHILLIWACK

The City of Chilliwack information about anticipated extreme heat warnings from Fraser Health is posted on the website at https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=3068. Any cooling centre information will be added to that page.

ABBOTSFORD

Cooling Centers are part of the City’s Extreme Heat Response Plan and are open whenever an Extreme Heat Emergency Alert is issued. A complete listing of the City’s Cooling Centers, and more information on how to stay cool during a heatwave, is available at: https://abbotsford.ca/public-safety/community-safety-tips#heat

CHEAM FIRST NATION

Cheam First Nation has opened up a cooling center, daily (7 days a week) from 12:00pm to 5pm in the Band Office.

KENT/AGASSIZ

🥵 Looking for a friendly space to cool off?

Friendship House (7272 Morrow Rd) is generously opening their doors to the public this week as a local cooling centre. They will be open 9 AM-5 PM from July 25 to 29.

MISSION

Temperatures are on the rise and community cooling centres will be open for those in need. Please be reminded to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen & keep an eye on high risk individuals.

