Harrison (Canadian Radio News) – The CBC received approval to replace the existing timeworn transmitter and install a new non-directional circular antenna on its existing tower at Radio One CBYH 96.7 in Harrison Hot Springs, B.C.

The power will increase from 89 to 134 watts. Antenna height will be lowered from -264.0 to -267.5 metres (EHAAT).

For a list of CBC frequencies, click here – https://www.cbc.ca/radio/frequency

–