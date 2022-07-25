Abby PD Investigating Second Arson in George Ferguson Way Apartment Since April

Abbotsford – On Saturday night ( July 23rd @9:20PM) Abbotsford Police were contacted by the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS) requesting assistance at a suspicious fire scene at an apartment building in the 33100 block George Ferguson Way.

It was determined that a small fire had been set on the 2nd floor landing of a stairwell inside the building, and it had been quickly extinguished by residents. No injuries were sustained, and no residents were displaced.

The AFRS have been conducting an investigation and believe this fire to be intentionally caused. The Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime Unit will be investigating this incident as an arson.

This is the 2nd arson that the Abbotsford Police Major Crime are investigating at this apartment building. On April 18th, at approximately 10:30 pm, the AbbyPD and AFRS were called to a small fire in the 1st floor stairwell of the same apartment building. The fire was extinguished by a resident and minor damage was sustained.

The Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime Unit Detectives are canvassing for video and additional witnesses. Please report any activities that you may find suspicious. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2022-30114/ 22-15684