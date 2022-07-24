Skip to content

Film Crews in Harrison Take Over the Boat Launch for “Buddy Games 2”

Village of Harrison Hot Springs – There will be limited capacity at the Boat Launch parking lot due to film of Buddy Games 2 from July 22, 2022 – July 28, 2022.

View the public notice at https://www.harrisonhotsprings.ca/

From Deadline – https://deadline.com/2022/07/josh-duhamel-to-direct-and-star-in-buddy-games-2-additional-cast-set-1235060618/?fbclid=IwAR3BxCunEbfU7CNFZpBV5ko43oUGolSN1p3VWJIQ9h5jUH2I3rYFvEq6Qf4

Background from Creative BC

BUDDY GAMES 2
Local Production Company: BG2 Films Inc.
Executive Producer: Ralph E. Portillo, Jamie Elliot
Producer: Michael J. Luisi, Jonathan “JJ” DuBois, Josh Duhamel
Director: Josh Duhamel
Production Manager: Nancy Welsh
Unit Manager: Gabriel Zamora
Production Coordinator: Tiann Arnault
Location Manager: Shafik Chernovsky
Assistant Location Manager: Jarrod Celuch
BG Casting: Laurie Pavon Solis
Schedule: 7/8/2022 – 8/5/2022
Production Address: 8-3888 North Fraser Way, Burnaby, Canada, V5J 5H6
Email: buddygames2022@gmail.com
Creative BC

Courtesy Deanna Fortin Jones

Harrison Bulletin Board/July 2022/Facebook/Deanna Fortin Jones
Harrison Bulletin Board/July 2022/Facebook/Deanna Fortin Jones
Harrison Bulletin Board/Boat Launch/July 2022/Facebook/Deanna Fortin Jones
Buddy Games (1) 2019/imdb

