Film Crews in Harrison Take Over the Boat Launch for “Buddy Games 2”

Village of Harrison Hot Springs – There will be limited capacity at the Boat Launch parking lot due to film of Buddy Games 2 from July 22, 2022 – July 28, 2022.
Background from Creative BC
|BUDDY GAMES 2
|Local Production Company: BG2 Films Inc.
|Executive Producer: Ralph E. Portillo, Jamie Elliot
|Producer: Michael J. Luisi, Jonathan “JJ” DuBois, Josh Duhamel
|Director: Josh Duhamel
|Production Manager: Nancy Welsh
|Unit Manager: Gabriel Zamora
|Production Coordinator: Tiann Arnault
|Location Manager: Shafik Chernovsky
|Assistant Location Manager: Jarrod Celuch
|BG Casting: Laurie Pavon Solis
|Schedule: 7/8/2022 – 8/5/2022
|Production Address: 8-3888 North Fraser Way, Burnaby, Canada, V5J 5H6
|Email: buddygames2022@gmail.com
