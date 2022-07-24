Chean First Nation – Construction Notice for Supportive Housing on Mathela Crescent

Cheam First Nation – Cheam First Nation housing are updating community of construction activity that commenced July 2022.

The new 20 Bed Supportive Housing ( 52141 Mathela Crescent) will take place in the next six months.

The road into the building will be blocked off, closing pedestrian and vehicle access to the public.

Only construction crew permitted.

You are asked to take caution and stay away from the construction site for your safety. Remind children to be cautious of this site and stay alert to the on-going activity.